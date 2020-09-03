Advertisement

Court documents reveal new details in deadly Ox Bow Circle homicide

According to deputies, the US Marshal’s Service Task Force found and arrested Yuri Harris, 24, in Independence, Missouri.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly filed court records say robbery was the motive for a deadly home invasion on Ox Bow Circle from Aug. 28.

According to arrest warrants, a 25-year-old man was shot repeatedly and there were three other people home at the time, one of whom was struck by “a firearm, fist and feet.”

Yuri Harris was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri on Monday and will be brought back to Tallahassee to face charges.

Court records show Harris will be charged with murder, home invasion robbery, burglary with assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A Leon County Sheriff’s Office detective requested that the offense report and probable cause affidavit, which details evidence in the case, be sealed because making them public would “compromise the investigation.” A circuit judge approved that request Monday and ordered the documents sealed.

A check of online records Thursday morning shows Harris is still in jail in Missouri.

