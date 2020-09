PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - The season opener on the gridiron for the Pelham Hornets and Mitchell County Eagles has been moved to Saturday due to an “unexpected issue” with the sprinkler system at PHS.

In a Facebook post, the school says the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Stadium in Camilla, Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.