Florida Supreme Court rejects death row inmate’s latest appeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal by a man on death row for one of Tallahassee’s most shocking murders.

Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.

Dillbeck had walked away from a prison work detail and tried to carjack Vann in the Tallahassee Mall parking lot. He was convicted of stabbing her to death.

According to the September 3 Florida Supreme Court opinion, Dillbeck has filed three appeals in recent years, the most recent one claiming his criminal conduct is due to brain damage from pre-natal alcohol exposure.

“Dillbeck and his counsel knew that Dillbeck had brain damage related to fetal alcohol exposure even before he was sentenced in 1991,” the justices wrote.

They went on to say that Neurodevelopmental Disorder associated with Prenatal Alcohol Exposure (ND-PAE) became a diagnoseable condition in 2013 and “Dillbeck and his counsel failed to exercise diligence by waiting until 2018 to pursue evaluation, testing and a diagnosis.”

Florida’s Supreme Court sided with lower courts in ruling the appeal was not filed in a timely manner.

Dillbeck has been on death row for 29 years.

