Former Florida High star Harrison traded to Cleveland

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida High standout Ronnie Harrison was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

The Browns officially announced the trade Thursday afternoon. In return, Cleveland sends a 2021 fifth-round pick to Duval.

Welcome to Cleveland, @Rharr_15!



We've made a trade with the Jaguars for S Ronnie Harrison » https://t.co/TqRUjayYLl pic.twitter.com/WJai2RLuq1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2020

During his senior season at Florida High, Harrison totaled 39 tackles and two fumble recoveries on the defensive side of the ball, while throwing for 2,076 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for another 1,015 yards and 16 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

A third-round selection by the Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Harrison has totaled 28 games, making 22 starts, 103 tackles (68 solo) and three interceptions for 80 yards in the NFL.

