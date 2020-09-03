Franklin County sheriff denounces vandalism after Biden billboard is defaced

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is asking for the public’s help cracking down on vandalism to political signs, after a billboard for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was defaced Wednesday night.

“It’s really terrible and disrespectful,” Smith said in a Facebook post Thursday regarding the vandalism, calling it the worst he’s ever seen. “No matter your political situation or opinions, defacing the campaign signs of any candidate is a violation of the law,” he said.

Someone splashed the Biden/Harris billboard with paint and jammed a Trump/Pence campaign sign into it. Smith said his department is working to catch those responsible. He’s urging the public to report anyone seen stealing or messing with political signs.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will protect the rights and freedom of all citizens of Franklin County,” the sheriff said.

“It is against the very grain of what we strive to protect in this country, our freedom. Please stop and think before destroying property that does not belong to you,” Smith said..

