Advertisement

Highway 84 bridge named after medal of honor recipient

Highway 84 Bridge Named After Medal of Honor Recipient
Highway 84 Bridge Named After Medal of Honor Recipient(WALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Highway 84 bridge in Thomasville is now named after the only medal of honor recipient from the city.

This bridge is now named after a historic figure in Thomasville who died courageously serving our country.

A Hollywood action movie script--that’s how Army Veteran Will Watt describes Major Henry T. Elrod’s military career.

He learned about Major Elrod through the Thomasville History Center, finding photos and more history of him before he served in the Battle of Wake Island.

“Elrod single-handedly attacked a flight of 22 Japanese planes and shot down two of them, earning him the nickname ‘Hammering Hank’ among his fellow marines,” said Watt.

A book written by Major James P.S. Devereaux told details of Major Elrod’s last moments on earth in December of 1941 when he was killed during battle.

“He was taught of being a good teammate on the baseball and football fields in Thomasville and Athens, Georgia. He didn’t know any of us in this room this morning, but he knew the way of life in Thomasville and the United States and felt it was worth defending. Even if it cost him his life,” explained Watt.

The County Board of Commissioners, Thomasville History Center, and State Representative Darlene Taylor played a part in the naming of this bridge.

“He served God and his country, for you and me...for all of us. His community here in Thomasville helped to make him the man that he was,” said Rep. Taylor.

Director of the Thomasville History Center Anne McCudden said this naming shows the city and county’s passion for its community and history.

They were able to provide photos and facts for Watt as he gathered research for the project.

“Our mission statement we started off with ‘we enrich the community,’ and we really feel like that’s true. It’s sort of neat to continue to uncover fascinating, dedicated, and hard-working people that live in this community,” said McCudden.

“Motorists traveling on Highway 84 bridge will know that men such as these live in Thomas County,” said Watt.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County Commission Chair discusses reasoning behind Leon County curfew

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County’s curfew goes into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday; it is currently scheduled to run through Tuesday, September 8.

News

‘I don’t think it’s that much to ask’: Students speak on Leon County curfew

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
With local protests and violence in recent weeks, many understand that while this curfew is only temporary, it is not known for certain if future restrictions could follow.

GHSA

Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener, Bazemore-Hyder to be at 100% capacity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon and Joey Lamar
High school football is back this Friday and, in Valdosta, the Wildcats are putting no limit to how many fans can watch the debut for new head coach Rush Prost.

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

Latest News

GHSA

‘I’m looking forward to growing closer with my team’: Thomas County Central seniors happy to have season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball team continues to improve after replacing the largest senior class in the program’s history.

Coronavirus

Leon County Schools confirms first positive student COVID-19 case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Schools has confirmed they have had their first student test positive COVID-19.

FHSAA

Gadsden County Commissioners vote to play football this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
High school football will be played in Gadsden County this fall.

News

Leon County dedicates Molar Express to Dr. Edward F. Zapert

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Leon County dental clinic is recognizing the work and service of Dr. Edward F. Zapert.

Weather

Lower rain chances through early weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
With high pressure nearby, it will help to drag down rain chances but it will also help to keep things hot.

FHSAA

Leon football to play home games on new turf at school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Wednesday, Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely said all home football games for the Lions will be played at the high school in 2020, as opposed to playing at Gene Cox Stadium.