Highway 84 bridge named after medal of honor recipient

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Highway 84 bridge in Thomasville is now named after the only medal of honor recipient from the city.

This bridge is now named after a historic figure in Thomasville who died courageously serving our country.

A Hollywood action movie script--that’s how Army Veteran Will Watt describes Major Henry T. Elrod’s military career.

He learned about Major Elrod through the Thomasville History Center, finding photos and more history of him before he served in the Battle of Wake Island.

“Elrod single-handedly attacked a flight of 22 Japanese planes and shot down two of them, earning him the nickname ‘Hammering Hank’ among his fellow marines,” said Watt.

A book written by Major James P.S. Devereaux told details of Major Elrod’s last moments on earth in December of 1941 when he was killed during battle.

“He was taught of being a good teammate on the baseball and football fields in Thomasville and Athens, Georgia. He didn’t know any of us in this room this morning, but he knew the way of life in Thomasville and the United States and felt it was worth defending. Even if it cost him his life,” explained Watt.

The County Board of Commissioners, Thomasville History Center, and State Representative Darlene Taylor played a part in the naming of this bridge.

“He served God and his country, for you and me...for all of us. His community here in Thomasville helped to make him the man that he was,” said Rep. Taylor.

Director of the Thomasville History Center Anne McCudden said this naming shows the city and county’s passion for its community and history.

They were able to provide photos and facts for Watt as he gathered research for the project.

“Our mission statement we started off with ‘we enrich the community,’ and we really feel like that’s true. It’s sort of neat to continue to uncover fascinating, dedicated, and hard-working people that live in this community,” said McCudden.

“Motorists traveling on Highway 84 bridge will know that men such as these live in Thomas County,” said Watt.

