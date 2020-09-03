‘I don’t think it’s that much to ask’: Students speak on Leon County curfew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When the clock strikes 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Leon County’s newest curfew will take effect.

Leon County residents are asked to stay home between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Wednesday night until Tuesday, September 8.

This comes after last week’s protest, which turned scary. That is why the Leon County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to minimize violence and unrest going into the long weekend.

WCTV took to the streets of Collegetown Wednesday evening to speak to college students who have just started their fall semesters.

Multiple students agree that the curfew is warranted and say that they know it is for their safety as well as others.

Students, like Lanaria Johnson, say that is probably a good thing.

“Due to the protests and all of us coming back during COVID, and I know there be a lot of parties happening at night, so putting a curfew in place probably limits that,” she said.

“If you are here in Tallahassee at night, you will see a lot of parties, a lot of people walking around,” said Scott Barnes, a freshman basketball player for FSU. “Things that shouldn’t be happening.”

Tyler Peterson, a senior at FSU, says he spent his entire summer in Tallahassee. In that time, he experienced previous curfews and hopes that it will be effective in keeping others safe.

“I didn’t see much, just one or two people walking around after the curfew,” Peterson recalled.

But others, like Roy Parsons, are not as optimistic.

“It’s Tallahassee. And in the end, it’s about 40,000 kids in this place, so no matter what in a way with this curfew in place, students will still be pushing cause 18-to-24-year-olds want to come out here and live their life,” he said.

As he walks downtown, Carter Montgomery hopes that his peers obey.

“I don’t think it is that much to ask of students,” he said. “There are not really many things open past 11 anyways, so it is not going to make a huge difference in our lives.”

Johnson shares she does not want to spend the length of the fall semester with multiple restrictions, saying, “We are already not getting the college experience, not having in person classes we don’t get to engage with anybody not really able to socialize.”

But with local protests and violence in recent weeks, many understand that while this curfew is only temporary, it is not known for certain if future restrictions could follow.

Montgomery shares, “The first week or so of students being back, things have not been looking great. and I hate to admit it but I think that over a full semester of everyone being here, and people pushing the limits, this might not be the last curfew we have.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.