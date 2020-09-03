Lawton Chiles High School student tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A student at Lawton Chiles High School has tested positive for coronavirus, Principal Joe Burgess announced in a text message sent to parents Thursday afternoon.

The Leon County Department of Health will contact individuals and their families directly if they came into close contact with the student, the message said.

You can read the full text message sent to parents below:

Dear Parents, Guardians, Faculty and Staff,

A student at our school has been identified as testing positive for Covid-19. The Leon County Department of Health will contact individuals and their family directly if further action is warranted. Please remember to stay home when ill or awaiting Covid-19 test results. For more information about the student and family protocol please visit rmd.me/a3f1aNxcdC4. The health and safety of our students is our high priority.

Thank you and take care.

Joseph L. Burgess

Principal

