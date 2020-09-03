Lowndes top-prospect QB focused on more on team than individual successes

Advertisement

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.

But, when you ask him about his individual accomplishments, he always shifts the conversation back to the team.

With two seasons under his belt, Brown has proven himself. He’s currently ranked by ESPN as the number one dual-threat quarterback for the class of 2022.

”I feel like I really didn’t deserve, because last year all I did was run, so if I can get that, I feel like the sky is the limit because we are going to throw the ball we are going air it out a lot this year,” Brown said. “Thank you for the acknowledgment, but I’m grinding with my team. I’m trying to be the number one team in the nation.”

The real growth for Brown came after working with his personal quarterback coach, Ron Veal, arguably the top quarterback coach in the nation.

Veal has coached the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

”I don’t hear the things I use to hear,” Brown continued. “I leave from Coach Veal with less things to work on. It’s more in mind than anything. I have the ability.”

First-year Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose arrived in Valdosta to find one the country’s most dynamic players in his quarterback room.

”We are blessed to have a good quarterback, but we’ve been down that road before. Our system is made for good quarterbacks,” DuBose explained. “Since 2004, we’ve signed about eight quarterbacks total in the SEC and the ACC. Jacurri is no different from the rest of them. He is a good player, he is a dynamic player and he’s a player that I’m proud that we have here at Lowndes.”

Team matters more to Brown than individual success, who constantly talks about winning a state title and diversifying the offense.

”They kind of shut me down in the state championship,” Brown said. “We were one dimensional and we lost. So, getting my teammates out of here and just progressing is really what i want to do. It’s more than me. It’s about everybody. It’s the community. Everybody that is putting in and buying into what we go going on here.”

And he definitely has not forgotten about last year’s state title game loss to Marietta.

”Every morning,” Brown said, ”I usually wake up at 9:17 a.m. during the summer. Every morning, I would always see 9:17, and that’s what the score was. I kid you not. Just have to get over that hump of winning that state championship, having a perfect season and just winning and having that 2020 right there on that wall right there.”

Brown and the Vikings start their quest to make it back to the Class 7A championship game Saturday at Archer.

