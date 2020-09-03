Advertisement

Marianna passes mask ordinance

By Grayson Jarvis
Sep. 2, 2020
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - An emergency ordinance was passed Tuesday night in Marianna that makes masks mandatory in public places.

The ordinance was put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and was passed by a 4-1 margin by the city commission. While some of the language is still being worked out, the gist of the mandate is that if you’re going out in public places, you need to wear a face covering.

“Conceptually, if you’re in a public place then there is a requirement to wear a mask,” said Jim Dean, Marianna city manager. “As long as that space is occupied by the public.”

The current goal of the city is to get the information out as quickly as possible.

“My desire is to ensure that we get information together,” Dean said. “We [then] disseminate [it] to the public in a timely and expedited manner, so that they can be aware of what the city commission has made a decision to do.”

The mandate is set to expire at sundown on December 31, although the city commission can shorten or extend the mandate at any time.

