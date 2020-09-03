Advertisement

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.(KVLY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a home on Canal Avenue in Panama City in reference to a medical call involving an baby.

The deputy that responded says they started CPR and EMS arrived a short time later. The baby was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations is conducting a death investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon
If you’re planning on coming to watch the game, you must wear a mask, which will be required to be worn at all times.

GHSA

‘I’m looking forward to growing closer with my team’: Thomas County Central seniors happy to have season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball team continues to improve after replacing the largest senior class in the program’s history.

Coronavirus

Leon County Schools confirms first positive student COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Schools has confirmed they have had their first student test positive COVID-19.

FHSAA

Gadsden County Commissioners vote to play football this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
High school football will be played in Gadsden County this fall.

Latest News

News

Leon County dedicates Molar Express to Dr. Edward F. Zapert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Leon County dental clinic is recognizing the work and service of Dr. Edward F. Zapert.

Weather

Lower rain chances through early weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
With high pressure nearby, it will help to drag down rain chances but it will also help to keep things hot.

FHSAA

Leon football to play home games on new turf at school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Wednesday, Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely said all home football games for the Lions will be played at the high school in 2020, as opposed to playing at Gene Cox Stadium.

News

Mobile Stat Lab visits Jefferson County to provide walk-up COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
A testing site on wheels arrived in Monticello Wednesday morning. The Stat Lab is a bus that has been traveling across Florida, providing COVID-19 testing.

News

Florida physicians argue against herd immunity, for face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
A group of political activists, state lawmakers and medical experts are once again doubling down on their demand for a statewide mask mandate.

News

Third Chiles employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chiles High School Principal Joseph Burgess confirmed to WCTV another employee at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.