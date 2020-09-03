Orecchiette with Sausage and Cherry Tomatoes

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School prepared this dish on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb orecchiette pasta

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3/4 lb sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt

2 oz aged provolone cheese, shredded

METHOD

Bring salted water to boil for pasta. Cook pasta until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 3/4 cup of pasta cooking water.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil, in large sauté pan, over medium, until shimmering. Add sausage in 1-inch clumps and cook about 8 minutes, until browned and cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a plate.

Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to same sauté pan, with tomatoes and crushed red pepper; cook about 4 minutes, pressing tomatoes until slightly softened. Add reserved pasta cooking water, season with salt. Cook 5 more minutes, scraping up any browned bits and crushing tomatoes, until liquid is reduced by half and tomatoes are nearly broken down.

Add pasta, sausage, and remaining olive oil to pan; cook about 3 more minutes, stirring, until pasta is evenly coated. Remove from heat and stir in provolone. Transfer to bowls and serve right away.

