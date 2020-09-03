Advertisement

Residents react to return of visitors to long term care facilities

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday to lift visiting restrictions on long term care facilities, but with certain regulations.

After almost six months of not being able to see their loved ones, families say they are excited about the governor’s decision.

“Relief. It was an ‘ahhhh’ moment because for so long it just felt like we were up against a brick wall,” said Tallahassee resident Sarah Anderson.

Anderson says she’s been on a roller coaster ride since the restrictions on visits to Florida’s assisted living facilities were established in March.

Now she has something to look forward to: visiting her mother.

“I’m just so excited that after all of these months that now we are finally be able to reconnect as a family,” exclaimed Anderson.

These sentiments were also shared by the governor, who got emotional talking about the impact the sanctions had on families across the state.

“It was you know... I think it’s difficult you know to think that some of our actions may have prevented,” said DeSantis.

Anderson says she really appreciates the governor sharing his emotions.

“Seeing that he actually heard us and heard our concerns and acted on it, he and his team. I’m just very grateful,” exclaimed Anderson.

DeSantis said the state can only make these changes if everyone has the right attitude.

“You got to have a can do approach,” explained DeSantis. “Like OK, we understand that we’re in a tough situation, we understand that there are obstacles but we’re going to find a way to do it.”

Once assisted living facilities are ready to welcome back visitors, visitors must be willing to abide by all precautions. Anderson says she is more than willing to do so.

“Of course, whatever type of regulation, PPE, temperature taking, whatever that is necessary to ensure that she’s is safe, that I’m safe, I am down for it,” explained Anderson.

This decision gives families a chance to visit their loved ones while also being conscious of their health.

We reached out to several nursing homes in the area who tell us that they are currently taking steps to ensure visitors may return to their facilities.

