Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Bazemore-Hyder Stadium(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - High school football is back this Friday.

Valdosta High School will kick its season off against the Warner Robins Demons.

If you’re planning on coming to watch the game, you must wear a mask, which will be required to be worn at all times.

Only essential personnel will be allowed on the sidelines. No fans will be allowed on the field before, during or after the game. There will be no limited capacity.

The band will also be missing from the bleachers, they will perform virtually; this will allow extra space for fans.

Social distancing will be implemented while at the ticket booth and concession stands.

Valdosta City Schools Athletic Director Reginald Mitchell says they’re trying to keep it as normal as possible.

“Well, I’m consciously optimistic right now. It’s not Friday yet, so once the ball is kicked off, then I’ll know it’s for real. But we’re excited, we have a new era starting this year with the new head coach, Rush Propst, and kudos to him and his staff with the time we in it was very challenging to come in as late as he did and put a staff together and get our young men ready to play football,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says he’s been watching the team and is excited about the possibility of Valdosta Wildcat football becoming a national powerhouse once again.

The game kicks off on Friday at 8 p.m.

