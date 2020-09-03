Advertisement

Two arrested after a baby dies and a toddler tests positive for narcotics

A man and a woman are behind bars in Columbia County Jail after a baby is pronounced dead at the hospital and a toddler tests positive for narcotics.
A man and a woman are behind bars in Columbia County Jail after a baby is pronounced dead at the hospital and a toddler tests positive for narcotics.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and a woman are behind bars in Columbia County Jail after a baby is pronounced dead at the hospital and a toddler tests positive for narcotics.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Lopez, 25, and Cheyanna Bury Schilling, 24, charging the pair with child neglect with bodily harm, following an investigation that dated back to January.

The investigators say that a three-month-old died in a hospital in January. The mother, Bury Schilling, was transported to the hospital as well after expressing suicidal thoughts. She was sedated during transport after being combative with EMT. According to the warrant affidavit, she displayed physical signs of drug abuse.

When the investigators entered the couple’s home, they noticed the toddler with blood on his face and only wearing a t-shirt and diaper, despite the cold weather. CSO says neighbors advised them that the child is often running around in just a diaper around the property, no matter the weather and despite the camper being surrounded by debris.

The toddler later tested positive for narcotics.

A warrant was issued only when autopsy and toxicology reports returned.

