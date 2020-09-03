Advertisement

Wakulla County to begin accepting CARES Act grant applications Sept. 15

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County says it will begin accepting applications for financial relief from small businesses and residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 15.

The county says it is releasing details on application packages and each grant program on the WakullaCARES portal on Friday. Application packages will also be available at the county office in Crawfordville at 3093 Crawfordville Highway.

“Applying for funding will be easy through the WakullaCARES portal,” the press release said.

The application period for the WakullaCares grant program will be open from 9 a.m. Sept. 15 through 5 p.m. Nov. 15, the county says. Funds will be available on a first come, first serve basis for applicants who have filled out the form correctly and meet all eligibility criteria.

The county says the application period could end earlier if funds are exhausted, or it could be extended at a later date.

Funds for the financial relief program were made possible through the county’s CARES Act Agreement with the State of Florida. The county says it has received $1.4 million of its projected total allocation of $5.8 million.

“The State has not committed as to when the county will receive a second agreement for the remaining $4.4 million in CARES Act funding,” the release said.

WakullaCARES program funds will also be used for essential public health and safety expenditures related to COVID-19, including test sites, contact tracing, food, sheltering, PPE, and more, the county says.

Applicants with questions or needing help can go the the WakullaCARES portal or call 850-926-0919 ext. 705.

