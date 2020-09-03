Advertisement

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

These toys are top-rated by kids
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.

Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.

From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.

Caption

Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:

From the big and small screen

High-tech

Interactive play

Element of surprise

Outdoor

No screens

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake

Updated: moments ago
|
Joe Biden speaks with Jacob Blake while meeting with his family in Wisconsin.

GHSA

Lowndes top-prospect QB focused on more on team than individual successes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.

News

Colquitt man charged with concealing his grandmother’s death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A 34-year-old man residing with his grandmother in Colquitt was arrested Wednesday for concealing her death.

News

Franklin County sheriff denounces vandalism after Biden billboard is defaced

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is asking for the public’s help cracking down on vandalism to political signs, after a billboard for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was defaced Wednesday night.

Latest News

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 1 hours ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

National Politics

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

National Politics

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress, meets with Blake family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha.

News

Two arrested after a baby dies and a toddler tests positive for narcotics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Lopez, 25, and Cheyanna Bury Schilling, 24, charging the pair with child neglect with bodily harm,

GHSA

Date, venue changed for season opener between Pelham, Mitchell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
In a Facebook post, the school says the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Stadium in Camilla, Georgia.

National

Tech slump sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.