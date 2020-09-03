Advertisement

What’s Brewing? Sept. 3, 2020

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Residents react to return of visitors to long term care facilities

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
After almost six months of not being able to see their loved ones, families say they are excited about the governor’s decision.

UPDATE: 67-year-old Bainbridge man found safe

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to officers, David Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on East River Road.

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from September 2, 2020.

Thomasville overpass dedicated to WWII hero on 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Highway 84 bridge in Thomasville is now named after the only Medal of Honor recipient from the city.

Major Henry Elrod

Updated: 1 hour ago
Major Henry Elrod was a U.S. Marine Corps pilot in WWII and the only Thomas County-native to ever receive a Congressional Medal of Honor.

‘I don’t think it’s that much to ask’: Students speak on Leon County curfew

Updated: 1 hours ago
Multiple students agree that the curfew is warranted and say that they know it is for their safety.

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

County Commission Chair discusses reasoning behind Leon County curfew

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County’s curfew goes into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday; it is currently scheduled to run through Tuesday, September 8.

