Back with the Pack: Scouting pushes ahead despite pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With school back in session, some families are trying to return to a sense of normal, or as normal as one can get in 2020.

For some, that means a return to scouting.

The Suwannee River Area Council covers 13 counties in the Big Bend and South Georgia. For its 1,400 scouts, returning to troops and packs has been a slow, but steady process.

The Boy Scout motto is “Be Prepared.” But no one could prepare for a global pandemic, forcing major camping trips and fundraisers to be scratched, putting local troops in a financial crunch.

But that might be changing.

Locally, Cub Scout Packs are starting to meet again. The program, meant for boys and girls in elementary school, usually thrives in summer months. But for groups like Pack 23 in Tallahassee, Thursday marked their first meeting in six months.

“We’ve been wanting to get out of the house,” said Chris Russell, the Cubmaster for Pack 23, which meets at UMC Killearn. The Pack hosted virtual meetings and camp outs over the summer, but they are no substitute for the real thing.

“It’s been a struggle, and everyone needs, the kids need an outlet,” Russell said.

The new-look meeting comes after surveying parents. They’re meeting outside, not inside a church hall. Families bring their own chairs. Masks are required. There’s plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.

Parent Stephanie Crimmins said she’s “100 percent” behind the effort to ramp up Scouting. It’s a welcome change after a summer of keeping her son inside.

“I was excited for him to be able to see all his old friends, and see some sort of normalcy,” she said.

Coming off a stressful back-to-school decision, parents see Scouting as a welcome distraction.

“One thing is back to normal, with everyone meeting here at the church,” Crimmins said.

But Scouting, like so many groups, has been hit hard financially by the pandemic. A council executive speaking at the meeting said they faced a $100,000 revenue shortfall. The upcoming popcorn fundraiser won’t include “show and sell” tables outside stores, which usually make up the vast majority of sales.

Still the camaraderie is still strong. The meeting featured a “what to do” for setting up a tent, providing a primer for an upcoming socially-distanced camping trip.

For cub scouts like Brandon Taylor, it’s a chance to sit by a fire, roast a marshmallow, and feel like a kid.

“I’m outdoors, and I get to play a lot,” Taylor said, looking back fondly at his prior trips.

“It’s amazing with the kids,” said Cubmaster Russell. “You throw them in the woods with a stick and they’re extremely happy all of the sudden.”

It’s a tried and true formula, emerging from months of pandemic hibernation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.