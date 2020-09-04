City of Tallahassee releases body-cam footage in three officer-involved shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shortly after the release of a grand jury’s decision regarding three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee, the City of Tallahassee released the body camera footage from all three incidents to their YouTube page.

The videos were the source of much contention and on-going litigation between the victim’s families, who wanted them to be released months ago, and the State Attorney and City, who withheld them pending the grand jury’s decision.

WCTV also made several requests to release the videos.

Finally, on Friday, we are seeing for ourselves what happened.

This is the moment, police say, 31-year-old Mychael Johnson violently resisted arrest, fighting with officer Zackri Jones.

Police say, after trying to carjack a passerby, the March 20 video begins with a birds-eye view of a police pursuit from a sheriff’s helicopter with Johnson behind the wheel before crashing near the intersection of Blair Stone Road and Mahan just moments before he was shot and killed.

The May 19 video near North Monroe Street shows officers searching in the dark before finding 69-year-old Wilbon Woodard hiding in the bushes.

The video shows him stepping out from behind, with a knife in his hands and making a lunge for the officer. He can be heard threatening the officer’s life before he is shot and left motionless on the ground.

The third video, of the May 27 shooting of Tony McDade, is only the view from a back-up officer’s camera. The grand jury says the officer who fired shots did not have his camera on.

The video begins with an enhanced video, showing McDade with hands outstretched toward the officer with something appearing to be in his hand just moments before the shots are fired.

All of the videos have been altered to protect officers identities, per a court order. The YouTube videos go a step further with narration and support information, like maps of the scene.

