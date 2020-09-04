Commissioner Matlow continues to search for answers following incident at Old Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming out about Saturday’s incident at the Old Capitol, where a counter-protester brandished a gun.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow posted a series of questions about Saturday’s incident on social media.

TPD/City Manager Informational Meeting Session Answers September 1, 2020 To begin with: the Department has maintained... Posted by Commissioner Jeremy Matlow on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Matlow met with the Tallahassee Police Department and City Manager Reese Goad on Monday.

“We just want to make sure a proper investigation is being done and that seems to be what is happening now, so we’re happy to see it,” Matlow said.

He says his conversation with TPD left him feel better about the scene and posted the informational meeting session answers on his Facebook.

When the commissioner asked about how TPD would deter a deadly incident in the future, he writes that he was told TPD intends to enforce traffic laws and unlawful and unpermitted protests going forward.

Matlow also asked about the relationship of the armed individual to TPD: A photo has circulated on social media of an officer speaking with the man before the incident.

Tallahassee Police’s response: The officer noted the concealed weapon and asked the man for his identification and permit.

The officer called in the ID and verified the permit was valid.

Matlow also commended TPD on maintaining order in past protests and praised the officer who ran toward the man with the gun and apprehended him.

