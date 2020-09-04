FAMU to compete in SWAC East Divison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced their divisional alignment for the 2021-22 season, which will be the first that has Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman as members.

Both the Rattlers and Wildcats will be joining the SWAC’s Eastern Division, along with Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State.

Alcorn State, Grambling State, Prarie View A&M, Southern University, Texas Southern and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff will play in the SWAC’s Western Division.

The Rattlers soon-to-be-former conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, does not separate competition by divisions.

For more on the SWAC’s division alignment for next season, click here.

