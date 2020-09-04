Florida High ready for return to state title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Expectations remain high for the Florida High Seminoles, who played in their first-ever state title game in school history last season.

This year, the Noles have to replace Willie Taggart Jr. under center, but head coach Jarrod Hickman says he has a solid group of offensive and defensive linemen returning.

Hickman says he also has confidence in his returning skill position players, and believes the team is as prepared for the season opener as they can be given the two-week time frame.

“Well we know that every year they are going to have a least one dude,” running back George Henderson said. “Coach Hickman makes sure that we stay up on our film. So we have been just watching old film from last year. Any film that we can get.

“The team been looking good. We have a lot of good chemistry because we all played together for a long time. Coach Hickman has been making sure that we’ve been staying focused and we’ve been leaning on each other and counting on each other to do the right thing,” Henderson continued.

The Seminoles open their 2020 campaign at Taylor County.

