Advertisement

Florida State volleyball’s experienced roster to prove valuable as season seems uncertain

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State volleyball team is continuing to practice for the fall season despite still not having a schedule.

It’s now been over a month since the ACC said that competition could begin on September 10, at the earliest, and teams would play a conference-only schedule of 10 matches.

If there was ever a roster head coach Chris Poole would want during uncertain times, it is this one, with just one true freshman, Sydney Conley, on the team.

“She actually graduated last December and then came in during the spring with us,” senior middle blocker Taryn Knuth said. “She’s been with us since January. She’s extremely mature and we all trust her. We’re definitely all on the same page as a team far as our expectations for every one.

Poole says the latest schedule he saw had the Seminoles traveling to Georgia Tech to start the season.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Panthers ready to compete with one of nation’s top players

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The St. John Paul II Panthers enter 2020 after a 3-7 season a year ago.

FHSAA

Florida High ready for return to state title game

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Expectations remain high for the Florida High Seminoles, who played in their first-ever state title game in school history last season.

Sports

Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener, Bazemore-Hyder to be at 100% capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valdosta High School will kick its season off against the Warner Robins Demons at a Bazemore-Hyder Stadium that will be able to be at 100% capacity.

GHSA

Lowndes top-prospect QB focused more on team than individual successes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.

Latest News

Sports

Lowndes top-prospect QB focused on more on team than individual successes

Updated: 7 hours ago
When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.

GHSA

Date, venue changed for season opener between Pelham, Mitchell County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
In a Facebook post, the school says the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Stadium in Camilla, Georgia.

FHSAA

Former Florida High star Harrison traded to Cleveland

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida High standout Ronnie Harrison was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

FHSAA

Bulldogs look to finish strong in 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
New starting QB, new look for Suwannee.

GHSA

Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener, Bazemore-Hyder to be at 100% capacity

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Jennifer Morejon and Joey Lamar
High school football is back this Friday and, in Valdosta, the Wildcats are putting no limit to how many fans can watch the debut for new head coach Rush Prost.

GHSA

‘I’m looking forward to growing closer with my team’: Thomas County Central seniors happy to have season

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball team continues to improve after replacing the largest senior class in the program’s history.