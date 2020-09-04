Florida State volleyball’s experienced roster to prove valuable as season seems uncertain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State volleyball team is continuing to practice for the fall season despite still not having a schedule.

It’s now been over a month since the ACC said that competition could begin on September 10, at the earliest, and teams would play a conference-only schedule of 10 matches.

If there was ever a roster head coach Chris Poole would want during uncertain times, it is this one, with just one true freshman, Sydney Conley, on the team.

“She actually graduated last December and then came in during the spring with us,” senior middle blocker Taryn Knuth said. “She’s been with us since January. She’s extremely mature and we all trust her. We’re definitely all on the same page as a team far as our expectations for every one.

Poole says the latest schedule he saw had the Seminoles traveling to Georgia Tech to start the season.

