Friday’s game between Florida High, Taylor County postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The would-be season opener for both the Florida High Seminoles and Taylor County Bulldogs has been postponed, according to the school.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news but the @FloridaHighFB game this evening has been postponed at this time. — FloridaHighTDClub (@fhtdclub) September 4, 2020

Former Florida High Athletic Director Tyrone McGriff tells WCTV that the school was told around 3 p.m. by the CDC that the game should not be played “because of the local infection rate.”

As of Friday’s 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health said Leon County has had 7,149 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

McGriff added that no Florida High football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Florida High says they are unsure if the game will be made up, but the Seminoles are currently trying to schedule games for their open dates.

McGriff says they will take their season “on a week-by-week basis.”

