Advertisement

Friday’s game between Florida High, Taylor County postponed

Florida High's trip to Taylor County to open the 2020 season for both clubs has been postponed.
Florida High's trip to Taylor County to open the 2020 season for both clubs has been postponed.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The would-be season opener for both the Florida High Seminoles and Taylor County Bulldogs has been postponed, according to the school.

Former Florida High Athletic Director Tyrone McGriff tells WCTV that the school was told around 3 p.m. by the CDC that the game should not be played “because of the local infection rate.”

As of Friday’s 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health said Leon County has had 7,149 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

McGriff added that no Florida High football player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Florida High says they are unsure if the game will be made up, but the Seminoles are currently trying to schedule games for their open dates.

McGriff says they will take their season “on a week-by-week basis.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

‘We expected some big things out of him’: Trojans to open season with heavy hearts after loss of teammate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
While the excitement over the beginning of the season is in the air, the Brooks County Trojans are dealing with extra Week 1 emotions.

Rattlers

FAMU to compete in SWAC East Divison

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Both the Rattlers and Wildcats will be joining the SWAC’s Eastern Division, along with Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State.

Seminoles

FSU: No tailgating allowed before, after season opener against Georgia Tech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State officials have announced that tailgating will not be allowed for the FSU football home opener on September 12 against Georgia Tech.

FHSAA

Gov. DeSantis set to watch area high school football game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the stands for a local high school football game.

Latest News

Seminoles

Florida State volleyball’s experienced roster to prove valuable as season seems uncertain

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida State volleyball team is continuing to practice for the fall season despite still not having a schedule.

FHSAA

Panthers ready to compete with one of nation’s top players

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The St. John Paul II Panthers enter 2020 after a 3-7 season a year ago.

FHSAA

Florida High ready for return to state title game

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Expectations remain high for the Florida High Seminoles, who played in their first-ever state title game in school history last season.

Sports

Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener, Bazemore-Hyder to be at 100% capacity

Updated: 21 hours ago
Valdosta High School will kick its season off against the Warner Robins Demons at a Bazemore-Hyder Stadium that will be able to be at 100% capacity.

GHSA

Lowndes top-prospect QB focused more on team than individual successes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.

Sports

Lowndes top-prospect QB focused on more on team than individual successes

Updated: 23 hours ago
When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.