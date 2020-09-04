Advertisement

FSU Homecoming rescheduled for Spring 2021

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says its Homecoming will be postponed to spring 2021.

FSU’s Alumni Association made the announcement Friday morning. Homecoming was originally scheduled to take place from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2020.

The university says its number one priority during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health of its students, staff, faculty and alumni.

“Over the past few months, administrators have developed guidelines that provide a healthier and safer campus environment, including limitations on large gatherings,” the release says. “In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the difficult decision was made to postpone this year’s Homecoming events.”

Alumni Association President and CEO Julie Decker says they cannot gather safely in the traditional sense this fall.

“There is nothing like being together with fellow Seminoles, recounting our FSU days and fondest memories,” Decker says. “Those times will come again, and the Alumni Association will be ready to welcome you back to campus when it is safe and when you feel comfortable.”

The spring 2021 lineup will include the following events:

  • Homecoming Parade, organized by the Student Alumni Association
  • Emeritus Alumni Society Reunion Honoring the Class of 1970
  • Homecoming Chief and Princess unveiling

FSU President John Thrasher says Homecoming is one of the university’s most cherished traditions.

“Although we won’t be able to gather this fall, we hope to welcome friends and alumni back to campus and celebrate everything we love about FSU with students, faculty and staff this spring — one of the most beautiful times of year in Tallahassee,” he says.

Dates for the spring Homecoming will be announced at a later time, the release says. The FSU Alumni Association says it will not host any in-person events through the end of 2020; however, it is offering several virtual events. You can find the lineup of virtual events here.

