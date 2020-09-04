FSU: No tailgating allowed before, after season opener against Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State officials have announced that tailgating will not be allowed for the FSU football home opener on September 12 against Georgia Tech.

The school previously announced its 2020 tailgating guidelines last month, which included limited parking lot spaces for tailgates and an “encouragement” for face mask wearing.

“Given what is going on throughout the country and the number of COVID cases in Leon County, we have determined that for the safety of all involved we will not allow tailgating for the Georgia Tech game,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn. “We will continue to monitor the situation, and if changes are warranted, we will adjust the policy accordingly.”

As of Friday’s 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health said Leon County has had 7,149 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The university says the following is prohibited in the parking lots ahead of the Georgia Tech game:

Raising tents

Put up tables

Use of outdoor grills and cooktops

FSU says parking lots will open two and a half hours ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kick and all vehicles must exit the parking lot two and a half hours after the game.

