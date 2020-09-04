Advertisement

Goat takes over deputy’s patrol car, eats her paperwork

‘Get out. Go. C’mon’
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.(Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Georgia), Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A Georgia deputy sheriff learned a lesson about what happens when you don’t shut your patrol car door.

After serving civil papers at a home, she returned to her vehicle to find a goat happily munching on a stack of paperwork in her front seat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its official Facebook page.

“Get out. Go. C’mon,” the deputy said, swatting at the critter who wasn’t interested in moving.

Warning: This story contains a video with mild cursing

The deputy ran back and forth from one side of the patrol car to the other, trying to get the goat to move and stop eating her large stack of paperwork.

“Get out. Get out,” she implored, growing more exasperated, but still laughing at herself at the same time.

In the end, the deputy got her goat and saved most of the paperwork.

Warning: Video contains mild cursing

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

‘We expected some big things out of him’: Trojans to open season with heavy hearts after loss of teammate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
While the excitement over the beginning of the season is in the air, the Brooks County Trojans are dealing with extra Week 1 emotions.

Rattlers

FAMU to compete in SWAC East Divison

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Both the Rattlers and Wildcats will be joining the SWAC’s Eastern Division, along with Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State.

News

$225 million in Florida Prepaid refunds not yet claimed

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
$225 Million in Florida Prepaid refunds have not yet been claimed.

FHSAA

Friday’s game between Florida High, Taylor County postponed

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The would-be season opener for both the Florida High Seminoles and Taylor County Bulldogs has been postponed, according to the school.

Latest News

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

News

Woman and child reporting missing in Gadsden County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman and her three-year-old daughter who were reported missing at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Seminoles

FSU: No tailgating allowed before, after season opener against Georgia Tech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State officials have announced that tailgating will not be allowed for the FSU football home opener on September 12 against Georgia Tech.

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Breaking News

Leon County Grand Jury makes decision in officer-involved shootings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Leon County Grand Jury has made a decision in Tallahassee’s three officer-involved shootings in 2020.

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.