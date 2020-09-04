Investigation ongoing in death of man on Lake Bradford Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is on-going into the death of a man at a Tallahassee Discount Tire and Auto Repair shop.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening on Tallahassee’s southside.

Police initially said it appeared to be a work-place accident, but new information could point to something else.

As far as a “work-place accident,” WCTV has learned the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is not investigating, and those who knew the victim say they don’t buy it.

“I pray we can get something done and solve this case,” said Eugene Bethel, a friend of the victim.

Multiple veterans living in Tallahassee’s Veteran’s Village claim the victim was one of their own.

“I was really sorry and hurt when I found out it was him,” Bethel continued.

While law enforcement has not identified the victim, friends say Frankie Ferrio was a marine veteran, originally from Philadelphia, who lived on the second floor, just yards away from where he was, somehow, critically injured.

Tuesday evening, the business was roped off and police forensics unit on the scene to investigate.

A tweet from the Tallahassee Police Department stated officers found a man bleeding from a critical injury and that he passed away at a local hospital.

A second tweet states there was no signs of foul play and that it appeared to be a workplace accident.

However, multiple vet village residents, who did not want to go on camera, tell WCTV they heard a loud noise, something that sounded like a gunshot, moments before the victim went down.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Labor tells WCTV, “OSHA determined the person who died was not an employee. Therefore, OSHA does not have jurisdiction over this incident.”

When we tried to talk to the business owner, we were told he had no comment.

Meanwhile, friends of the deceased say they’re still waiting for answers.

“Shock,” Bethel said. “I’m still in shock. I’m still in shock.”

TPD says this is an open and ongoing investigation and would not elaborate on what kind of injury the victim sustained, but they say they hope to release more information in the coming days.

