Panthers ready to compete with one of nation’s top players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The St. John Paul II Panthers enter 2020 after a 3-7 season a year ago.

Despite missing the postseason in 2019, spirits are high with the Panthers thanks in large part to having one of the best players in the country on their roster in Terrion Arnold.

“I’m really excited, we have a chance to go out there and compete,” Arnold said. “This might be my last first high school game. It won’t be my last first, but it’ll be my last first high school game.

“At the beginning, it was a lot of complaining, but like coach said, this is all voluntary, you don’t have to be out here. But we finally came together as a team and we’re just looking forward to competing now,” he continued.

The Panthers open the season at St. John’s Country Day.

