Markel defendant files motion to await trial from home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman accused in the murder of Florida State law professor Dan Markel is hoping to be released from jail to await trial.

Katherine Magbanua’s attorney’s filed a motion this week to ask the judge to send her home with GPS monitoring.

A jury deadlocked Magbanua’s trial last year; she was supposed to stand trial again this past April, but that has been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Magbanua has been in jail for nearly four years.

The judge is giving prosecutors 30 days to respond.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.