Advertisement

No Leon County grand jury decisions expected ‘for next 7 days’

Images from the scenes of three different officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee from 2020.
Images from the scenes of three different officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee from 2020.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury reviewing 12 murders and three officer-involved shootings has wrapped up its work for the week, the State Attorney said Friday morning.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said there will be no decisions forthcoming this week, as many expected, or “for the next seven days.”

“I can’t comment in any way on what the grand jury has been reviewing or if they’ve made any decisions,” Campbell said. “They worked hard this week and will be working hard in the weeks ahead to clear the backlog created by COVID-19.”

A countywide curfew was put into effect earlier this week at the request of law enforcement, at least in part, in anticipation of the grand jury decisions on the officer involved shootings.

Campbell said he did not know when they would be announcing any grand jury decisions.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TMH Child Care Center closed after “several” teachers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
A spokesperson would not give an exact number on positive cases, since they’re still awaiting test results.

News

Gov. DeSantis set to watch area high school football game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the stands for a local high school football game.

News

FSU Homecoming rescheduled for Spring 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
FSU’s Alumni Association made the announcement Friday morning.

News

Florida Police Chiefs Association report eyes use of force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The new report from the Florida association was put together by a subcommittee that was formed after George Floyd’s death and includes representatives of law enforcement and community and religious organizations.

Latest News

Crime

Tallahassee police respond to robbery at Capital City Bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
TPD says officers arrived to the scene at 1456 Capital Circle NW a little after 9 a.m.

News

Remerton defendants respond to allegations made in federal lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Remerton and one of its former police officers are responding to allegations made in a federal lawsuit filed against them July.

News

LCS reports 6 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Leon County Schools confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the district Wednesday.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from September 3, 2020.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Leon County Schools reports 6 new COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Schools confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the district Wednesday.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 4, 2020