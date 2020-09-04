No Leon County grand jury decisions expected ‘for next 7 days’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury reviewing 12 murders and three officer-involved shootings has wrapped up its work for the week, the State Attorney said Friday morning.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said there will be no decisions forthcoming this week, as many expected, or “for the next seven days.”

“I can’t comment in any way on what the grand jury has been reviewing or if they’ve made any decisions,” Campbell said. “They worked hard this week and will be working hard in the weeks ahead to clear the backlog created by COVID-19.”

A countywide curfew was put into effect earlier this week at the request of law enforcement, at least in part, in anticipation of the grand jury decisions on the officer involved shootings.

Campbell said he did not know when they would be announcing any grand jury decisions.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.