Remerton defendants respond to allegations made in federal lawsuit

REMERTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Remerton and one of its former police officers are responding to allegations made in a federal lawsuit filed against them July.

According to plaintiff Nicholas Paige, he was asleep in his bed around 3 a.m. on September 6 of last year when law enforcement “illegally entered” his home through a window to allegedly execute a bench warrant, woke him up at gun-point and had the wrong guy.

In recent documents, two of the nine defendants, former officer James Stokes Jr. and the City, admit to entering the home through a window without a search warrant for Paige and mistaking his identity for their suspect.

The police department provided WCTV with the two officers’ body cam footage that shows one climbing through a window, proceeding through the house, entering Paige’s room, turning the light on and approaching him toward his bed with his gun drawn.

Officer: “Show me your hands. Show me your hands now. Mr. Al Freddie, you’re under arrest.”

Paige: “For what? I’m Nicholas Paige.”

The defendants also admit they asked Paige for a different form of identification when he gave his passport.

Paige: That won’t work?

Officer: Do you have any other form of ID?

Paige: What else do you need? My license are expired. I just had a birthday.

Officer: Okay. So where are they? Where are your license?

The formal complaint reads, “Plaintiff was naked at the time and hesitant to move. Despite Plaintiff’s insistence that he was naked, the officers demanded that he get out of the bed.”

In direct response, the defendants admit Paige was naked but reject the remaining accusations.

Paige: Just step out of my room.

Officer: No. Get some pants on. And show me your ID now.

Defendants also deny claims of officers keeping their guns drawn on Paige while he dressed himself and slapping him in the face. Neither of those instances appeared to happen in the video recordings.

“Throughout this ordeal, officers had their guns drawn on Plaintiff the entire time. The officers were intimidating, aggressive and rude. The officers entered the home and failed to have a proper grasp of the identity of the party they allegedly had a warrant to execute,” Paige’s complaint read.

Stokes and the City deny that statement in their written defense and argue they are protected under the doctrine of sovereign immunity.

They also claim they did not violate any of Paige’s legal rights:

“Defendant Stokes shows that at all times he acted within the scope of his discretionary authority and did not violate any clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.”

If Paige’s suit is not dismissed, both parties are demanding a jury trial.

