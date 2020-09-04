Student activists hold protest demanding Leon County moves to online-only learning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Student activists protested outside Leon High School on Friday demanding the school board shut down in-person classes.

The activists asked students to peacefully walk out of the classroom or log off from their digital learning at noon.

Organizers are protesting the reopening of schools and are hoping the school board will make the decision to switch to 100% digital learning.

“This is just so disappointing, upsetting and scary,” Leon senior Maddelena Kaji, one of the organizers of Friday’s walkout.

Kaji, who opted for digital learning this semester, says she’s disappointed that Leon County Schools decided to reopen for in-person learning.

“This is obviously a disastrous idea and people are going to pay the price with their lives,” she said.

COVID-19 hits close to home for Kaji; she lost her grandfather a few months ago to the virus.

“I know what happens when someone who is older or at high risk for COVID complications. And I don’t want any single person in that building to ever experience what I went through,” she said.

Other student organizations stood in solidarity, hoping for a switch to 100% online, too.

“It’s not too late to make the right call, especially now since the FAA lawsuit has gone through and there is not that threat of revoked funding,” said Shelby Shoup with Leon For a Safe Return for Campus.

The organization’s cited the employee deaths at Fort Braden as a wake-up call.

“I mean a 19-year-old is dead, his mother is dead and the school board barely batted and eye. It’s horrific.”

The groups are also hoping no other students or staff members have to lose their lives to the virus.

WCTV did reach out to the Leon County Schools spokesperson who said they ave the freedom to execute their First Amendment rights, as long as it remains off school grounds.

LCS says, since school began Monday, two staff members and five students have tested positive for COVID-19.

