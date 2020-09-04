Tallahassee police respond to robbery at Capital City Bank
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the Capital City Bank near the corner of Tharpe Street and Capital Circle NW has been robbed.
TPD says officers arrived to the scene at 1456 Capital Circle NW a little after 9 a.m. Friday. The scene is secure and no injuries were reported, according to TPD.
The department says its violent crimes unit is investigating this case.
If you have any information about this robbery, call TPD at 850-891-4200 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.
