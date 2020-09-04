Advertisement

TMH Child Care Center closed after “several” teachers test positive for COVID-19

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says its child care center is now closed after “several” of its teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

TMH says all child care colleagues are being tested proactively, and the center will reopen as soon as it is considered safe to do so. TMH also said it is waiting to have enough staff before reopening.

“We understand the tremendous challenge closing our childcare program may have for some of our colleagues,” a TMH spokesperson said. “We are communicating with each family directly to maintain their confidentiality and to provide alternative childcare options.”

There are a total of 23 staff and 74 children enrolled at the child care center, according to TMH.

A spokesperson would not give an exact number on positive cases, since they’re still awaiting test results.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeSantis set to watch area high school football game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the stands for a local high school football game.

News

No Leon County grand jury decisions expected ‘for next 7 days’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
“I can’t comment in any way on what the grand jury has been reviewing or if they’ve made any decisions,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

News

FSU Homecoming rescheduled for Spring 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
FSU’s Alumni Association made the announcement Friday morning.

News

Florida Police Chiefs Association report eyes use of force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The new report from the Florida association was put together by a subcommittee that was formed after George Floyd’s death and includes representatives of law enforcement and community and religious organizations.

Latest News

Crime

Tallahassee police respond to robbery at Capital City Bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
TPD says officers arrived to the scene at 1456 Capital Circle NW a little after 9 a.m.

News

Remerton defendants respond to allegations made in federal lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Remerton and one of its former police officers are responding to allegations made in a federal lawsuit filed against them July.

News

LCS reports 6 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Leon County Schools confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the district Wednesday.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from September 3, 2020.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Leon County Schools reports 6 new COVID cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Schools confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in the district Wednesday.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 4, 2020