TMH Child Care Center closed after “several” teachers test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says its child care center is now closed after “several” of its teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

TMH says all child care colleagues are being tested proactively, and the center will reopen as soon as it is considered safe to do so. TMH also said it is waiting to have enough staff before reopening.

“We understand the tremendous challenge closing our childcare program may have for some of our colleagues,” a TMH spokesperson said. “We are communicating with each family directly to maintain their confidentiality and to provide alternative childcare options.”

There are a total of 23 staff and 74 children enrolled at the child care center, according to TMH.

A spokesperson would not give an exact number on positive cases, since they’re still awaiting test results.

