Two men wanted in connection to Thomasville shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department says it is looking for two men in connection to Sunday’s shooting in the 100 block of Patten Street.

Christopher Samuel and Demario Jones are the suspects TPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for.

Both men are black, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weigh around 170 pounds.

If you have any information about the shooting, reach out to TPD at 229-227-3302.

