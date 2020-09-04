Advertisement

Victim’s families react to presentment, release of body camera footage

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Family members of the victims of three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee are reacting to the “no true bill” presentment that was presented by a Leon County grand jury Friday afternoon.

It’s a mix of frustration and relief from family members.

Loved ones of the victims had been fighting for months to get answers about what happened. For all of it to be dumped at once is overwhelming.

WCTV was ith Attorney Mutaqee Akbar as he read through the new documents and watched the body cam videos that were also released.

Akbar represents both the family of Mychael Johnson and Tony McDade.

He says McDade’s mother, Wanda, can properly start grieving.

“She’s been dealing with this, she had to testify, she had to watch it, people could see her in the video,” Akbar said. “So, this is kind of a conclusion for her, so she appreciates the fact that she can start the healing process and start moving on with her life at this point.”

Minutes before the City of Tallahassee released the body camera footage, WCTV spoke with Mychael Johnson’s sister, Mildred Richardson, who says the family did not want the video to be made public.

“We know the video is going to be graphic,” she said. “People don’t know, my brother got shot in the hand. I feel like it’s something, it’s something personal we should be able to watch by ourselves without the world seeing. Because that’s personal.”

Richardson did say, at least, the family will finally have the answers they saught for so long.

