‘We expected some big things out of him’: Trojans to open season with heavy hearts after loss of teammate

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - While the excitement over the beginning of the season is in the air, the Brooks County Trojans are dealing with extra Week 1 emotions.

Cenquaz Perry was shot and killed late last month while sleeping at his apartment.

“Good kid,” Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman said. “Didn’t talk much. Fast. We expected some big things out of him. Never had a harsh word.”

Freeman says he had recently spoken to Perry.

“He sent us a text on Monday and on Friday, he’s gone,” Freeman recalled.

The shooting happened a week before the Trojans were slated to take on rival Thomasville, a game that is still scheduled to take place.

“I’m not worried about them being focused at all,” Freeman continued. “They understand what has happened. They are sad about what happened, but once those lights come on, they are going to perform. They will perform for him and they will perform for Brooks County.”

When asked if the game should be played, Freeman said they have no choice.

“It’s tough. What else are we going to do?” Freeman said. “Are we going to say ’Let’s pause and not do it?’ No, we have to play, we have to attend a funeral. That’s life. It’s not the part that I like, that’s the part that we’ve been dealt.”

Freeman says there will be no pre-game ceremony, but the team has started the healing process, and they will continue to heal Saturday at the funeral.

“We’ve got senior night, but Saturday we have the funeral in our gym and we have the balloon release in our gym. My team and myself are doing that,” he said.

