Woman and child reporting missing in Gadsden County

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 33-year-old Mareon Wilson-Santiago and her three-year-old daughter, Olivia Santiago-Wilson.
By Will Desautelle
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman and her three-year-old daughter who were reported missing at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the woman, identified as Mareon Wilson-Santiago, 33, walked off in the woods behind 5081 Greensboro Hwy with her three-year-old child, Olivia Santiago-Wilson.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says the adult female is mentally impaired.

GCSO patrol and investigators say they are currently on scene canvassing a search and rescue of the subject along the Greensboro Highway/Flat Creek/Hosford Highway and Greensboro.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

