TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Warner Robins at Valdosta

Thomasville at Brooks County

Fitzgerald at Cairo

Treutlen County at Lanier County

Georgia Christian at Valwood

Jefferson County at Madison County

St. John’s Country Day at Munroe

Santa Fe at Suwannee

St. Zarephath at Aucilla Christian Academy

Plus, a sneak peak at what next week has to offer.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: September 4, 2020 FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team is back to break down the first week of high school football across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.