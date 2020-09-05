Advertisement

Football Friday Night: September 4, 2020

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

  • Warner Robins at Valdosta
  • Thomasville at Brooks County
  • Fitzgerald at Cairo
  • Treutlen County at Lanier County
  • Georgia Christian at Valwood
  • Jefferson County at Madison County
  • St. John’s Country Day at Munroe
  • Santa Fe at Suwannee
  • St. Zarephath at Aucilla Christian Academy

Plus, a sneak peak at what next week has to offer.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team is back to break down the first week of high school football across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 4, 2020

