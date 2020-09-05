Advertisement

Hannah’s, Saturday September 5th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was hot all across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. Temperatures were in the 90s with heat indexes in the triple digits. If you have any outdoor plans this evening, make sure to bring plenty of water.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures cooling into the mid-70s.

We’ll start Sunday off with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, clouds will gradually move into the region throughout the morning and scattered showers are expected to move in from the east, thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. The showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The showers will help keep temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Chances for afternoon showers and storms continue this week, but partly sunny to partly cloudy skies are also expected. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.

