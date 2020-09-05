Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were climbing quickly Saturday morning with numbers in the mid 80s in most locations during the 10 o’clock hour. Like Friday, it will be hot again with highs getting into the mid to upper 90s in the inland locations (lower 90s on the coast). With high pressure aloft over the Big Bend and South Georgia, rain chances will remain low.

With the ridge breaking down and a weak cold front moving towards the area, rain chances will increase on Sunday. With the higher chance of showers and storms, high temperatures will drop into the lower 90s.

With the front lingering, a upper-level trough moving towards Florida from the Bahamas, and some mid-level disturbances rolling nearby, rain chances will be around 50% to 60% for the week with highs in the lower 90s.

