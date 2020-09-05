Tallahassee police detain a number of protesters marching to the Capitol Building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has detained a number of protesters marching to the Capitol Building. We have reached out to law enforcement officials but currently have not heard back on what charges may be brought against them, if any.

The protesters organized after a grand jury decided not to indict officers connected to three police involved shootings within a two months span Friday afternoon. The shooting deaths of Mychael Johnson, Wilbon Woodard, and Tony McDade has already sparked a number of protests in the capitol, pushing for sweeping change in local policing practices. No officers involved were indicted on any criminal charges.

It has not been confirmed if protesters were able to receive a permit before attending. TPD showed up with riot shields to keep protesters off the road.

Our reporters were on the scene and captured some of the arrests on tape through a live feed on Twitter.

Be advised, the audio has not been edited and contains language some may find offensive.

