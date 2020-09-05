Advertisement

Tallahassee police detain a number of protesters marching to the Capitol Building

Tallahassee protesters arrested at protest over grand jury decision in recent police shootings,
Tallahassee protesters arrested at protest over grand jury decision in recent police shootings,(WCTV)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has detained a number of protesters marching to the Capitol Building. We have reached out to law enforcement officials but currently have not heard back on what charges may be brought against them, if any.

The protesters organized after a grand jury decided not to indict officers connected to three police involved shootings within a two months span Friday afternoon. The shooting deaths of Mychael Johnson, Wilbon Woodard, and Tony McDade has already sparked a number of protests in the capitol, pushing for sweeping change in local policing practices. No officers involved were indicted on any criminal charges.

It has not been confirmed if protesters were able to receive a permit before attending. TPD showed up with riot shields to keep protesters off the road.

Our reporters were on the scene and captured some of the arrests on tape through a live feed on Twitter.

Be advised, the audio has not been edited and contains language some may find offensive.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It will be another hot and dry day, but will it last for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

News

Coronavirus cases rising in in 27 states amid Labor Day weekend concerns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nikki Battiste
Going into Labor Day weekend, the U.S. coronavirus caseload is nearly double what it was during Memorial Day weekend.

News

Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sara Cline and Aron Ranen
Portland protests have reached 100 consecutive days this weekend.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 4, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Latest News

Football

Football Friday Night: September 4, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.

Football

Football Friday Night Scoreboard: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
High school football returns to action tonight in both South Georgia and North Florida.

News

City of Tallahassee releases body-cam footage in three officer-involved shootings

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kaplan
Shortly after the release of a grand jury’s decision regarding three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee, the City of Tallahassee released the body camera footage from all three incidents to their YouTube page.

News

Victim’s families react to presentment, release of body camera footage

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Jacob Murphey
It’s a mix of frustration and relief from family members.

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.