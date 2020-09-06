Advertisement

New York Attorney General to empanel grand jury in Daniel Prude case

Protesters tear down the barricades in front of the Public Safety Building in Rochester, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester were suspended Thursday by the city's mayor, who said she was misled for months about the circumstances of the fatal encounter.
Protesters tear down the barricades in front of the Public Safety Building in Rochester, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester were suspended Thursday by the city's mayor, who said she was misled for months about the circumstances of the fatal encounter.(Adrian Kraus | AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By CBS News and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - New York Attorney General Letitia James will empanel a grand jury as part of the investigation into Daniel Prude’s death. Prude died in March, seven days after officers pressed his head into the ground after they encountered him running naked through the street, handcuffed him, then tried to stop him from spitting by putting a mesh bag called a spit hood, or a spit sock, over his head.

“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish,” James said in a statement, according to CBS Rochester affiliate WROC.

James’ announcement comes as the city has been rocked by protests for four nights, with protesters demanding more accountability from law enforcement and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

Advocates for such legislation say Prude’s death and the actions of seven now-suspended Rochester police officers – including one who covered the Black man’s head with a “spit hood” during the March encounter – demonstrate how police are ill-equipped to deal with people suffering mental problems.

Having police respond can be a “recipe for disaster,” The National Alliance on Mental Illness said in a statement Friday.

Prude’s death “is yet another harrowing tragedy, but a story not unfamiliar to us,” the advocacy group said. “People in crisis deserve help, not handcuffs.”

Stanley Martin, an organizer of Free the People Rochester, told reporters: “We do not need violent workers with guns to respond to mental health crises.”

Activists have marched nightly in the city of 210,000 on Lake Ontario since police body camera videos of the encounter with Prude were released this week by his family.

Friday night’s protest resulted in 11 arrests, police said. As they had the night before, officers doused activists at police headquarters with a chemical spray to drive them from barricades around the building.

As the night wore on, demonstrators were pushed further back, as police fired what appeared to be pepper balls. Fireworks were shot off and a bus stop was set on fire.

Prude’s family has said he appeared to be spiraling into crisis in the hours before police handcuffed him on a street and pinned the naked man face down. In the video, police are also seen covering his head with the white “spit hood,” designed to protect police from bodily fluids.

“You’re trying to kill me!” the 41-year-old man is heard saying. He died days later in what the medical examiner ruled was a homicide.

A police union has defended the officers involved in the encounter, saying they were strictly following department training and protocols, including using the mesh hood.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials warn of COVID-19 risks as Labor Day weekend gets underway

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CBS News
There are new warnings about the coronavirus this holiday weekend and the continued need for social distancing and the wearing of masks.

News

Law enforcement detains 15 protesters marching to the Capitol Building

Updated: 12 hours ago
Protesters arrested after the grand jury decision on the three police involved shootings between March and May 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It will be another hot and dry day, but will it last for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

News

Coronavirus cases rising in in 27 states amid Labor Day weekend concerns

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nikki Battiste
Going into Labor Day weekend, the U.S. coronavirus caseload is nearly double what it was during Memorial Day weekend.

Latest News

News

Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sara Cline and Aron Ranen
Portland protests have reached 100 consecutive days this weekend.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.

Football

Football Friday Night Scoreboard: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
High school football returns to action tonight in both South Georgia and North Florida.

News

City of Tallahassee releases body-cam footage in three officer-involved shootings

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kaplan
Shortly after the release of a grand jury’s decision regarding three officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee, the City of Tallahassee released the body camera footage from all three incidents to their YouTube page.