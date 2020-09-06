Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 6 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another mild morning across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia with a few clouds in some places Sunday. There’s a good chance of a rain-free morning with temperatures in the upper 80s by noon. A stalling front will lead to better rain chances in the Big Bend Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Labor Day will be another muggy one with highs in the lower 90s again with a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The stationary front along with an increase in deep moisture will increase rain chances during the work week. Rain chances will bounce between 50% and 60% with highs near 90 to the lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sept. 6 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We'll see slightly better rain chances to end the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s, Saturday September 5th evening update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
We’ll start Sunday off with sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, clouds will gradually move into the region throughout the morning and scattered showers are expected to move in from the east thanks to the Atlantic sea breeze. The showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The showers will help keep temperatures slightly cooler tomorrow, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 5 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It will be another hot and dry day, but will it last for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, September 4.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 3.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 2, 2020

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, September 2.