Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 6 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another mild morning across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia with a few clouds in some places Sunday. There’s a good chance of a rain-free morning with temperatures in the upper 80s by noon. A stalling front will lead to better rain chances in the Big Bend Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Labor Day will be another muggy one with highs in the lower 90s again with a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The stationary front along with an increase in deep moisture will increase rain chances during the work week. Rain chances will bounce between 50% and 60% with highs near 90 to the lower 90s.

