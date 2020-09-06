Advertisement

Residents enjoy Labor Day weekend by staying in Tallahassee

Tallahassee residents continue to enjoy the Labor Day weekend from home.
Tallahassee residents continue to enjoy the Labor Day weekend from home.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents continue to enjoy the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday has not seen the same amount of celebrations as in years past due to COVID-19. Some Tallahassee residents say they plan on enjoying the long weekend from here in the Capital City.

“I travel for a living mostly in Florida so it’s just good to be local this weekend,” said John Elleis.

“I’ve been working in Kansas since January and I got back home three weeks ago so it’s nice to be back home together and enjoying the weather,” said Don Baldo.

“A lot of girls from school are missing out on their Labor Day activities like going to Disney World or seeing their family,” said Elzbietta Kreaora.

Meanwhile, health officials are hoping to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases that were during the 4th of July weekend.

