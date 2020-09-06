Advertisement

Tallahassee vendors see new and returning customers, despite Saturday’s plans for protests

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee’s Downtown Marketplace saw new and returning customers on Saturday, despite the plans to protest Friday’s grand jury decision.

Some local vendors express they don’t believe downtown could turn into a violent place, and the COVID may play a part in less foot traffic, than in years past.

“I will say that today has been a little less traffic but I don’t if that’s really been effected by the decisions that have been made just recently or not,” said Tiffanie Timmons with Stitch Perfect.

“This is my first day here so this is all a new experience but that atmosphere doesn’t feel like a protest atmosphere though, there’s no fighting or anything like that,” said Matthew Stockwell, with Tommy’s Jerky.

“It could be effected with that but I think it’s other factors as well as with the virus going on that’s why people are scared and don’t want to go and be out in public or take any type of chances cause of their health risks as well,” said Candis Pride.

“It’s been a pretty busy day. I think the weather had a lot to do with it too though we’ve had some bad weather the last couple of weeks and it’s getting in the way I think,” said Bill Smith with Midtown Coffee Roasters.

The Downtown Marketplace took place before Saturday’s protest.

15 protesters were arrested, according to TPD.

According to Leon County Sheriff’s Office booking report, between the 15 protesters, they were charged with resisting an officer without violence, unlawful assembly, committing breach of peace, disorderly conduct. DUI, battery of an officer, and inciting a riot.

