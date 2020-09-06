Two men hospitalized after block party shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours on Sunday.

Two adult males arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. The victims told police they were at a block party around Nassau and Perry Street at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Police are still investigating the scene near Bragg Stadium.

