2 Man City players test positive for virus

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.

City says “everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

The Thai badminton federation says it has withdrawn from the Thomas and Uber Cups after high-profile players pulled out because of concerns regarding COVID-19.

The federation says the absences of former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, No. 3-ranked mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai and others meant the country couldn’t field a team in the Oct. 3-11 world teams event in Denmark.

Thailand badminton federation president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul says “player safety and health has always been our priority concern. We respect the players’ decision.”

The Badminton World Federation said last month the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals would go ahead in Aarhus, Denmark, despite an overhaul of the tournament calendar following the shuttering of international competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

The BWF said international participants would not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Denmark provided they had a negative COVID-19 test and appropriate travel documents.

